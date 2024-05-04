E-Paper

Dubai announces new opening hours for parks, playgrounds

The emirate is home to scores of family-friendly entertainment parks, and more are in the pipeline

File photo
File photo

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 1:48 PM

Planning to take the family out for a picnic at a park this weekend? Take note of new hours for Dubai's leisure spots.

The Dubai Municipality on Saturday announced new opening hours for the emirate's lakeside parks, residential parks and playgrounds.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the timings:


  • Monday to Thursday: 8am to 11pm
  • Friday, Saturday, and public holidays: 8am to 12am

The emirate is home to scores of family-friendly entertainment parks — and more are in the pipeline.

Among the Dubai Municipality's mega projects is building a slew of public parks and distinctive recreational spaces as part of efforts to boost the emirate's appeal as an ideal place to live in.

In the last quarter of 2023, the Dubai Municipality built two parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts at a total cost of Dh8 million.

