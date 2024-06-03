Dubai announces new floating pedestrian bridge over Al Mamzar beach

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince
A floating bridge will link the two sides of Al Mamzar Beach, it was announced on Monday (June 3). The 200-metre-long pedestrian bridge will be the first of its kind in Dubai. Authorities in Dubai also announced that Deira will get its first night beach that will be open 24/7.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This came as the urban planning committee in Dubai awarded contracts to develop two of its most popular stretches of beaches: Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1. The Dh355-million project will see a 4.3km stretch of Al Mamzar beach and a 1.4km one in Jumeirah 1 developed. They are expected to be completed in 18 months.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah has appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince
The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
Teams cleaned the marine waste over two days
Abu Dhabi is seeing more renters buying their own units, while RAK’s Wynn gaming resort has boosted demand for real estate
Investors should verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account, said a govt official
The two leaders stressed the importance of immediate ceasefire in Gaza and providing full protection for civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law
The delay on the key road is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Al Nasr at Al Wasl Club
Sheikh Tamim was accompanied by several ministers and top officials