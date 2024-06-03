Dubai announces new floating pedestrian bridge over Al Mamzar beach

People enjoy their afternoon at Al Mamzar beach in Dubai. Photo: File

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 12:54 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 1:11 PM

A floating bridge will link the two sides of Al Mamzar Beach, it was announced on Monday (June 3). The 200-metre-long pedestrian bridge will be the first of its kind in Dubai. Authorities in Dubai also announced that Deira will get its first night beach that will be open 24/7.

This came as the urban planning committee in Dubai awarded contracts to develop two of its most popular stretches of beaches: Al Mamzar and Jumeirah 1. The Dh355-million project will see a 4.3km stretch of Al Mamzar beach and a 1.4km one in Jumeirah 1 developed. They are expected to be completed in 18 months.

