Dubai announces free parking for Eid Al Fitr holidays

File photo

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 1:45 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 2:53 PM

All public parking in Dubai – except multi-level parking terminals – will be free of charge from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said ahead of Eid Al Fitr holidays. Tariffs will resume on Shawwal 4, the authority said on Friday.

Ramadan 29 corresponds to Monday, April 8 – this means motorists can enjoy longer days of free parking, starting Sunday, April 7, which is regular no-pay parking day.

If the crescent moon is spotted on Monday, that would be the last day of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will fall on Tuesday, April 9. Parking will then be free for five days until Shawwal 3, April 11, Thursday, and tariffs will resume on Friday, April 12.

If the moon is not sighted, the holy month will last 30 days and the Islamic festival is on April 10, and Shawwal 3 is April 12, making public parking free for six days as tariff resumes on Saturday, April 13.

Metro and Tram timings

RTA also announced that Dubai Metro will have extended operating hours during Eid Al Fitr.

Both Red and Green Lines will run on Saturday, April 6, from 5am until 1am (next day)

Sunday (April 7) from 8am – 1am (next day)

Monday to Saturday (April 8–13) 5am – 1am

Sunday (April 14) 8am – 12 midnight

Dubai Tram will operate Monday to Saturday from 6am until 1am; and from 9am to 1am on Sunday, April 14.

Public buses

RTA noted adjustments will also be made to the operating hours of public and intercity buses and commuters are advised to check the S’hail App. Operating hours for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can also be found on the RTA app

Vehicle testing

Service centres are closed during Eid Al Fitr from Ramadann 29 to Shawwal 3. Work will resume on Shawwal 4. Vehicle testing service will be provided only on Ramadan 29 and Shawwal 3.

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the holidays, except the kiosks or smart customers centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf and RTA head office that will remain operational as usual 24/7.

