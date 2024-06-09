Dubai announces Eid Al Adha break for private schools

Heavy rains accompanied by hail were recorded in parts of the country this weekend
All private schools, universities and nurseries in Dubai will be closed from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18 for Eid Al Adha, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced on Sunday. They will reopen on Wednesday, June 19.
Earlier, the Dubai government announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, with official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.
The Federal Authority of Human Resources also announced Eid holidays for government. Paid holidays will be given to employees in the UAE's public sector from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
The Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.
