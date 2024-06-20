Dubai announces DSS dates with super deals, grand prizes, concerts and more

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:43 PM

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, from June 28 to September 1, promises yet another edition with 65 days of events, shopping, prizes, dining, and hotel offers. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this 27th edition ensures a summer full of fun and exploration for residents and visitors.

DSS will bring together the very best that the city has to offer for its biggest and most exciting edition yet. Unforgettable thrills and endless joy awaits everyone spending the season in the city - be it friends or families, couples or solo travellers, residents or visitors, seeking pocket-friendly value or thrilling adventures.

New surprises will be unlocked every day, guaranteeing a fun-filled summer with unmissable experiences across exceptional shopping malls, theme parks and attractions, as well as unbeatable hotel staycation promotions, star-powered performances and live entertainment, diverse culinary delights, an enchanting new season of Modesh World celebrating the beloved attraction’s 25th anniversary, and so much more. As always, the city’s favourite summer festival will also bring countless opportunities for shoppers to win grand prizes in spectacular raffles and competitions.

The opening weekend will feature must-see concerts at Coca Cola Arena by legendary performers Georges Wassouf and Al Shami on June 28, followed by three of the biggest names in rap – Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice on June 29, and Ethiopia's biggest pop star, Teddy Afro on June 30.

Returning for its third year, the Beat the Heat concert series will feature an epic line up of rising young Arab musicians, as well as fun game zones and dining experiences. Visitors can look out for talented performances from the likes of Siilawy, Marwan Moussa, Soulja, Abo El Anwar and Big Sam. The complete lineup, ticket sales, and other exciting announcements will be revealed soon.