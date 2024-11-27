Dubai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls for unity, collective action to empower women

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo: Nandini Sircar

International icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called for unity to empower women and drive global change during her address at the closing session of the Global Women Forum in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Indian actress emphasised the importance of "unity and collective action in advancing change for women worldwide." The former beauty queen praised the forum as a platform where "voices from diverse backgrounds unite with a common goal to inspire change, promote equality, and create opportunities for women."

Reflecting on the summit's long-standing impact, Aishwarya highlighted its role in “driving critical conversations to initiate impactful collaborations.” She described the annual event as a powerful showcase of “partnerships, innovation, determination, and resilience.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a powerful message, she said, “When individuals from diverse cultures, industries and walks of life come together, we not only amplify each other's insights but also create a force of change, that which is unstoppable, a testament to the power of collective action."

‘Giving back to society’

The former Miss World went on to speak about her personal belief in the importance of giving back to society.

“Life is a blessing that is meant to be shared. It is this belief that transcends individual success to give back to society. To advocate for those without a voice and to make meaningful, significant differences for people in need.”

She also took the opportunity to reflect on her philanthropic efforts, emphasising that true philanthropy “begins with empathy, with the intention to help, the willingness to listen, and the courage to act. Every little initiative counts.”

Over the years, Aishwarya has advocated for several causes, including the Eye Bank Association of India, where she highlighted the life-changing impact of organ donation. “An individual’s decision to give the gift of eyesight once they have passed on could illuminate another’s life forever. Simple, effective and transformative.”

Another cause close to her heart is her long-standing association with Smile Train, a global organisation that provides free cleft surgeries to children in need. She also emphasised her advocacy as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador, calling for greater empathy and support for women and children affected by HIV. She said, “As a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador, I lent my voice to primarily advocate for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, an area where significant strides have been made. This course resonates deeply within me as a mother as it directly impacts the lives of women and children. Every child has the right to be born free of HIV. UNAIDS has been working tirelessly to achieve its vital goal of zero new infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2030, a vision that continues to inspire hope and action across the globe.” Despite the overwhelming challenges the world faces—such as climate change, healthcare crises, and social inequality that is dauting—Aishwarya remains hopeful. “Our children must recognise that compassion and empathy are vital to experiencing an ideal way of life. The world faces unprecedented challenges, whether it's climate change, healthcare crisis or social inequality, but amidst these challenges, there will always be opportunity, and we must seize it. We are all agents of change. We must know it, embrace it and act upon it,” she added. ALSO READ: Dubai: Sheikha Latifa praises Palestinian women's resilience, recalls grandmother's legacy UAE: How women's participation in politics affects law-making positively