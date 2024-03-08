Dubai Airports issues travel advisory as UAE gears up for rains, thunderstorms

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:24 PM

As torrential rains, floods and hailstorms are expected to hit the UAE this weekend, Dubai Airports have issued an alert for all travellers.

The UAE's Met Department announced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail in the country from today evening, which will cause floods in some areas. In light of the adverse weather, DXB took to X to inform passengers of possible delays.

In the post it said, "Heads up, travellers! Adverse weather conditions are expected from today until Sunday."

Alerting passengers on possible changing flight timings due to unstable conditions, it said: "Be sure to check your latest flight status with your airline, factor in extra time to travel to DXB and use the Dubai Metro where possible ."

The country’s police, rescue officials, paramedics and civil defence are fully prepared to deal with any emergencies, the Ministry of Interior said.

Earlier, during a press briefing on Thursday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged residents to comply with instructions issued by the authorities, warning that legal action will be taken against those who don't.

In the UAE, obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys is punishable with a Dh1,000 fine and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

