Some UAE airlines to resume flights to affected countries amid regional unrest

Flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai will resume on Friday, October 4, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will amend our flight schedule if required,” the spokesperson noted, adding: “flydubai operates within flight paths approved by the regulator and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”
Meanwhile, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates still has cancelled all regular flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest.
“Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” Emirates noted.
“Impacted customers must contact their booking agents for alternative travel options or contact us if they have booked with Emirates directly,” the airline added.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has resumed flight services between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) on Thursday, October 3, an airline spokesperson has confirmed.
“The airline is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant communication with relevant authorities and security intelligence providers. The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, and we would not operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” Etihad added.
