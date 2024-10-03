Some UAE airlines to resume flights to affected countries amid regional unrest

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:26 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 8:47 PM

Flights from Dubai to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan via flydubai will resume on Friday, October 4, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will amend our flight schedule if required,” the spokesperson noted, adding: “flydubai operates within flight paths approved by the regulator and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”

Meanwhile, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates still has cancelled all regular flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to regional unrest.

“Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” Emirates noted.