E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA

Initiative aims at providing additional revenue stream for school transport operators

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:33 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:35 PM

In investment opportunities for school bus operators, advertisements and promotional campaigns of business community can now be displayed on school buses, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority announced Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The initiative aims at providing an additional revenue stream for school transport operators by utilising advertising spaces inside and outside school buses.

However, these advertisements must adhere to stringent standards and requirements to ensure they promote products and offers appropriately, safeguarding the rights and protection of schoolchildren, RTA said.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE