Dubai: Accident on Al Nahda street; police warn of traffic congestion

Dubai Police on Tuesday issued an alert for a traffic accident on Al Nahda Street during the morning hours, when traffic is at its peak as residents make their way to work.

The incident took place on the route towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near Etisalat Metro Station.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and expect traffic congestion in the area.

Such accidents are common in the morning rush hour on busy weekdays.

On Monday, Dubai Police warned motorists of a fire in a vehicle on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). The incident was reported at the exit coming from Al Khawaneej Road leading to Sharjah.