Dubai: 80 low-income people perform Umrah for free in charity initiative

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The Dubai Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has covered the cost of performing Umrah for 80 eligible people with limited income, as part of its charitable and humanitarian goals.

Dubai Awqaf provided about Dh100,000 to Dar Al Ber Society to support the 'Umrah of a Lifetime' initiative that the society has been organising over the past few years, with the aim of covering the expenses of Umrah for the needy and those with limited income who have not previously performed Umrah.

The trip lasts for seven days to perform the rituals and visit the Holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.