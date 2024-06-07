E-Paper

Dubai: 8 public beaches to be reserved for families during Eid Al Adha break

A 65-member field control team will organise beach operations, ensuring top security and safety standards for beachgoers

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 5:23 PM

Eight public beaches in Dubai will be reserved for families during the Eid Al Adha break. This is to regulate the number of visitors and ensure that everyone can enjoy the beaches in the emirate during the holidays.

Dubai Municipality (DM) announced that the beaches of Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Cornish Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali Beach will be the ones where only families will be allowed.


The municipality will also allocate a 140-member safety and rescue team to enhance beach safety during the period. A 65-member field control team will also organise beach operations, ensuring top security and safety standards for beachgoers.

Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at DM, emphasised that the civic body in collaboration with its strategic partners, will closely monitor all operations on its beaches during Eid Al Adha holiday.

Safety for beachgoers

“Dubai Municipality has deployed an integrated safety and rescue team of 140 highly qualified personnel, equipped with state-of-the-art logistics equipment to enhance beach rescue operations and ensure top security and safety standards for beachgoers,” he said. “[The aim is] to provide advanced levels of comfort and well-being for families and improve their quality of life.”

Last year, three night beaches were launched in the emirate equipped with innovative lighting systems, electronic screens, and premium facilities. This is part of a strategy to make Dubai the most liveable city in the world.

The initiative has been extremely well-received with hundreds of residents flocking to the area to enjoy night-time swimming.

People of Determination and senior citizens also have specialised staff and services ensuring at the beach destinations to make it more easily accessible.

The DM oversees the management of water channels and public beaches in the emirate, focusing on infrastructure development and offering advanced services and attractive integrated facilities. These efforts aim to provide a recreational experience for residents and tourists, enhancing their well-being and happiness.

Last year, a master plan was announced to expand Dubai’s coastline by 400 per cent in 2040. According to it, residents and tourists will be able to explore 105km of public beaches — up from the current 21km. The services offered at these venues will also increase by 300 per cent to include shops, restaurants, water sports, family spaces and a marine sanctuary.

