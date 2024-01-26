Dubai: 8 killed, 339 injured in road accidents in 2023, police say

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Road accidents in Dubai claimed the lives of 8 people and injured 339 more in run-over accidents last year, Dubai Police said on Friday.

Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said a total of 320 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023. Eight people died and out of the 339 injuries, 33 were serious; 155 moderate; and 151 were considered minor.

There were also 43,817 pedestrians who were arrested for jaywalking or crossing the road in undesignated places.

The month of September saw the most number of jaywalkers caught by Dubai Police at 4,591 instances, followed by May with 4,252 violations; then October at 4,239; and August at 4,169.

Police caught 4,045 pedestrians jaywalking in November last year. There were 3,636 violations in January; 3,564 in March, 3,494 in July; 3,251 violations in February.

There were 2,979 jaywalkers caught in December; 2,914 violations in June, and the month of April saw the least number of violators at 2,683.

