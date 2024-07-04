Dubai: 5 new restaurants get Michelin star, 19 eateries now on list

The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Dubai is now home to a total of 19 Michelin-starred restaurants. At the third edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023, which was held at the One & Only One Zabeel, five new restaurants were inducted into the prestigious list.
Now, Dubai has four restaurants holding the coveted distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition.
All three restaurants that won a two-star rating last year maintained it, while a fourth – 'Row on 45' made a grand debut on the list. “It is a dream come true,” said Chef Jason Atherton, his voice overcome with emotions. “Dubai is a great city. Gordon Ramsay sent me here back in 2008. I met my wife here. I am just so grateful for this honour.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Four new restaurants were added to the list of one-starred restaurants. This takes the total number of Michelin one-star eateries in Dubai to 15.
Here is a full list of the restaurants that won:
Two stars
One star
ALSO READ:
The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Last week, in an experiment, only one in 37 participants hesitated to accept a free ice cream from a stranger in exchange for entering his van
As their children approach sophomore year, parents start seeking professional guidance for their mentoring and profile building
As the summer holiday travel season sets in, residents are now finding it extremely difficult to get Schengen visas due to lack of appointment slots
Dubai expat Raisur Rahman won the grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi
The diversion will be in place until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent messages of sympathies
It will be rolled out to cover a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist, leisure attractions and top malls