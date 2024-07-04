Dubai: 5 new restaurants get Michelin star, 19 eateries now on list

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:25 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:32 PM

Dubai is now home to a total of 19 Michelin-starred restaurants. At the third edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023, which was held at the One & Only One Zabeel, five new restaurants were inducted into the prestigious list.

Now, Dubai has four restaurants holding the coveted distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition.

All three restaurants that won a two-star rating last year maintained it, while a fourth – 'Row on 45' made a grand debut on the list. “It is a dream come true,” said Chef Jason Atherton, his voice overcome with emotions. “Dubai is a great city. Gordon Ramsay sent me here back in 2008. I met my wife here. I am just so grateful for this honour.”

Four new restaurants were added to the list of one-starred restaurants. This takes the total number of Michelin one-star eateries in Dubai to 15.

Here is a full list of the restaurants that won:

Two stars