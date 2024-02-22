Dubai: 5 Indian men, released from jail after 18 years, reunite with families

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 1:44 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 2:52 PM

Five men from the Indian state of Telangana, who were jailed in Dubai for 18 years, have been released by the authorities and repatriated to India. The five men had an emotional reunion with their families after landing at Hyderabad airport on February 20, said SV Reddy, convenor of the Telangana Gulf NRI cell.

All five men, Shivarathri Mallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, Gollem Nampally, Dundugula Laxman, and Shivarathri Hanmanthu, were originally from the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. They worked as construction workers in Dubai, living at the Sonapur Labour Camp.

SV Reddy said that in 2005, an altercation occurred between them and a Nepalese security guard. The fight escalated from verbal to physical abuse. “In a fit of rage, the incident resulted in the unfortunate death of the guard. They did not have any wrong intentions and (the death) must have been accidental,” said Reddy.

Following the incident, a case was filed at the Dubai Court. “Initially, they were sentenced to 10-year imprisonment. After an appeal, the punishment was increased to 25 years," Reddy said.

Explaining their early release process, Reddy said that through the involvement of social groups, the Indian Consulate, and the government of Telangana, the accused were released after serving 18 years in jail.

"A minister from the Telangana government personally visited the family of the deceased security guard, requesting a 'No Objection Certificate' for the release of the five men. The minister then travelled to Dubai, appealing to the local authorities," said Reddy.

All five men were released from prison on February 18. "They did not have their passports and any documents to travel. The Indian consulate helped issue a white passport for their repatriation," said Reddy.

"We are very thankful to UAE authorities, the Indian consulate, and the Telangana government for their role in securing the release of the individuals," Reddy said.

