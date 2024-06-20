Dubai: 4 killed, 25 injured in e-scooter, bicycle accidents this year

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:53 PM

Four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of this year, the Dubai Police have revealed. The police also recorded 25 injuries in such accidents.

The police did not reveal how or when the accidents happened, but said they had recorded over 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024 and confiscated 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles. This means that on average, roughly 43 traffic violations were recorded and 24 e-scooters or cycles were seized by the authorities in Dubai daily.

Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs, highlighted the “significant risks” posed by e-scooters and bicycles, especially when they are used in unauthorised areas or on public roads.

The officer said fines of up to Dh300 apply for violations such as riding on roads with a speed limit exceeding 60kmph, riding dangerously, carrying passengers on e-scooters, and riding against traffic.

He advised users to stick to designated lanes, wear appropriate clothing and helmets, and avoid riding at night or in adverse weather conditions.