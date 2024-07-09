E-Paper

Dubai: 3 workers die in shared villa; friend pays tribute

Two of the three Indian expats were found dead in their room, while the third was declared deceased at a hospital

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:05 PM

Three Indian expats died in Al Rafah, Dubai area on Sunday. Two of them were found dead in their room while the third was rushed to a hospital where he was eventually declared dead. The men were workers at a local maintenance company.

Social worker Naseer Vadanappily, who has been handling the case, said the bodies of the three men are undergoing official procedures to find the cause of death. “Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the death of the three men,” he said. “We are offering full assistance to the families and friends of the deceased, and are doing everything we can to help repatriate the bodies.”


According to a friend of the deceased who did not want to be named, the expats who stayed in a villa were out the whole night. “They returned to their room in the early hours of Sunday, and went to sleep at around 6am,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


“Around 12pm, one of them called a common friend of ours and said that he was unable to breathe. That friend called the ambulance and police station and he himself rushed over there. On the way he called me as well. When I got to their room, it was surrounded by police and authorities and they informed me that two of them were dead and a third had been taken by ambulance.”

The 29-year-old, who was rushed to a local hospital, died there. According to a medical report seen by Khaleej Times, the patient had no pulse or readable blood pressure when he arrived at the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The friend said their entire community had been plunged into sadness. “We are all from neighbouring villages in Rajasthan and we met each other every couple of days,” he said. “These three were very helpful and some of the hardest working people. They had been working with the same company for over five years. I still cannot believe that they are no longer with us.”

A source close to the investigation said that authorities are looking at several angles including food poisoning and accidental inhalation of chemicals.

Nasreen Abdulla
