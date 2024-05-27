Dubai: 3-day super sale this weekend, 90% discounts on offer

Photo: KT file

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 12:11 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 12:35 PM

A three-day super sale in Dubai will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on over 500 brands this weekend. The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) from May 31 to June 2 will see 2,000 outlets offer discounts.

Shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres in Dubai.

According to the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), 3DSS at the start of the summer offers residents the chance to stock up on essentials for the season. It also comes a couple of weeks before Eid Al Adha, offering savings on shopping for the Islamic festival.

According to astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Monday, June 17. Residents will get a five-day break for the festival, including the weekend. (Saturday, June 15, to Wednesday, June 19). Residents shop for new clothes, accessories, furniture and gifts for the festival.

According to Visit Dubai, deals will be available on designer wear, footwear, watches, eyewear, makeup, fitness and wellness gifts, gadgets, toys, electronics, home essentials and furnishings.