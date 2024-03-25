Dubai: 3-day ‘great online sale’ to offer up to 95% discounts; dates announced

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 2:04 PM

Dubai has announced the dates for the second edition of its great online sale. Shoppers can log in to participating online retail brands’ websites for discounts of up to 95 per cent from March 29 to 31.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale will see more than 50 online retailers offer savings on electronics, fashion, accessories, jewellery, watches, home, health, beauty, and kids brands.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Many of the participating online retailers will be offering an extra discount which can be accessed by registering at www.greatonlinesale.com. Brands for Less, Eros, Moms Store, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Styli and 6thstreet.com are just some of the brands that shoppers can expect to be offering extra savings,” the DFRE said in a statement.

Those who register will also be entered into a draw in which three winners will receive Dh10,000 each.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the DFRE, said: “Following the success of the inaugural great online sale in 2023, we are pleased to bring it back for a second year once again in Ramadan, one of the busiest periods for shopping in Dubai. As the online retail sector continues to grow, the sale offers an exciting opportunity for retailers to meet consumers’ increasing desire to explore and shop a multitude of brands with ease, in the comfort of their home - a trend we see gaining more popularity each year during the holy month.”

Click for deals on:

Homeware, furniture, household items: CB2, Bed Quarter Furniture, Homebox, Pan Home, Otaq Home, The Red Carpet and United Furniture

Eid accessories, gifts: Alfardan Jewellery, Damas, V Perfumes, La Marquise Jewellery, Coral Perfumes, and Xpressions

Eid outfits: All Saints, Carters, Hanayen, Maje, Reebok, and Sandro

Treats and toys: The Mom Store, LEGO and Otaku ME

ALSO READ: