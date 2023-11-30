Dubai: 25kg gold up for grabs in Shopping Festival raffle

From December 3 to January 7, visitors can have this exclusive experience on the 1km-long climate-controlled street
The Dubai Shopping Festival will kick off on December 8 this year and run till January 14, featuring a wide array of attractive offers, discounts, and chances to win prizes.
The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has announced a DSF campaign allowing residents and visitors to enter their raffle and win up to a quarter kilogram of gold.
Shoppers who purchase jewellery worth Dh500 or more from participating outlets will be given an entry to DJG's raffle, which will award 300 winners a total of 25 kilograms of gold. Customers will receive two raffle coupons on purchase of diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery.
Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said, “The Dubai Shopping Festival is more than a shopping spree; it's a carnival of luxury and style. At DJG, we believe in turning moments into memories, and what better way to do that than with the timeless elegance of jewellery. This year's DSF promises an elevated experience, and we are delighted to be at the forefront of this celebration of glamour and indulgence.”
Entrants in the raffle can win as follows:
Participating brands include Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Jawhara jewellery, Tanishq, Meena Jewellers, Kanz, Al Romaizan, and Sky Jewellery. For The full list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues are available on the website http://dubaicityofgold.com/.
ALSO READ:
From December 3 to January 7, visitors can have this exclusive experience on the 1km-long climate-controlled street
The Ghiath vehicles were initially designed and developed for Dubai Police in response to the demand for a new breed of mobile policing solutions
The new banknote is being issued in the same blue colour, for easier identification and will go into circulation on Thursday, November 30
Earlier in the day, Rulers in four other emirates announced similar pardons
The prisoners' eligibility for the pardon was based on their good character and behaviour
This will only be applicable to violations that have taken place before November 30, 2023
This grants housing loans to more than 3,600 nationals and exempts hundreds from paying debts
One Filipino and two Indian expats were the latest to get the surprise call from Mahzooz