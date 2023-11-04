Video: Dubai Police seize 24 cars, bikes used to perform stunts in rain; drivers fined Dh50,000

The traveller was coming from an European country
The Dubai Police have seized and impounded 19 cars and five motorcycles after drivers were caught performing dangerous stunts and causing chaos in Al Ruwayyah during rainy weather.
In a shocking video shared by the authorities on Saturday, the modified vehicles — some with blinking neon lights — were seen drifting, spinning, and parading on a road as rain lashed the emirate.
Some passengers are even seen standing on pickup trucks or with half their bodies poking out of speeding cars' windows.
Here's the video:
Despite repeated police warnings on following traffic rules, especially during unstable weather, "there remains a certain degree of unawareness among a segment of motorists who indulged in chaotic and reckless behaviour", said Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.
Performing such reckless stunts is a serious traffic violation in the UAE. In Dubai, a Dh50,000 fine is slapped on drivers whose cars were impounded due to dangerous behaviour.
Besides the impoundment penalty, driving in a manner that endangers lives is also punishable by a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points and 60-day impoundment.
Thirty-five fines were issued against the motorists involved in the stunts, according to Maj-Gen Al Mazrui. Among the recorded violations were engaging in stunts; reckless driving; causing excessive noise; and sticking heads out of a moving car.
