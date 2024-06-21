Dubai: 23 schools rated 'outstanding' by KHDA

The viral Nigerian content creator now dedicates her free time to helping other people navigate visa and employment issues
A total of 209 schools in Dubai with more than 360,000 students enrolled were inspected this year by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Ten of these schools were inspected for the first time.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to results released by KHDA, a total of 23 schools in the emirate were rated 'Outstanding', 48 rated 'Very Good', 85 'Good' and 51 'Acceptable', while two were rated 'Weak' with no schools rated as 'Very Weak'.
Overall ratings improved for 26 schools while three schools saw a decline in their ratings.
Further, according to the results, 81% of Dubai students now attend private schools rated 'Good or higher' compared to 77% during last year’s inspection cycle. What this means is that nearly 49,500 students benefited from improved ratings at 26 schools.
Significantly, 90% of schools in Dubai improved in one or more quality indicators this year. Of these improvements, 67% are related to student outcomes, 26% to schools’ provisions for learners, and 7% to leadership.
Schools also improved the progress of students in Arabic as a first language, with 64% of schools rated 'Good or higher', compared to 52% in the previous year; and 77% of schools rated 'Good or higher' for progress of students in Islamic education, compared to 68% during the 2022-23 academic year.
According to KHDA results, private schools in Dubai have made great progress in reducing barriers to learning and ensuring equitable access to education. Inclusive education has improved, with a substantial 76% of schools now providing 'Good or higher' rated provisions for students of determination.
Wellbeing provision remained a strong focus in these schools, with 83% of them offering wellbeing provision rated 'Good or higher'.
ALSO READ:
The viral Nigerian content creator now dedicates her free time to helping other people navigate visa and employment issues
The garden by Sheikh Ali Al Mualla has been declared the Most Beautiful Home Garden in Sharjah twice
The licence fee for individuals is Dh1,250, and Dh5,000 for companies
Residents and visitors can enjoy daily surprises, raffles, exclusive retail promotions and free access for kids across hotels and attractions
The police did not reveal how or when the accidents happened
Ameri assured that the country's leadership transition would proceed without disruption following President Raisi's death
For Emirati households, rutab dates are not just a delicious treat; they are a symbol of local hospitality
It was 'extremely hard' for the elderly and disabled, a pilgrim who returned from Makkah said