Dubai: 2 winners announced for this year's Arab Reading Challenge

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the champions from the UAE and Qatar

Photo by Rahul Gajjar

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 1:02 PM

The UAE’s Amina AlMansoori and Qatar’s Abdula AlBeeri were declared co-champions of 7th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge. They were awarded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

This year’s edition saw the highest number of participants since the inception of the reading challenge in 2015. Around 24.8 million students, including over 22,506 people of determination, representing 188,338 schools under the guidance of around 150,000 supervisors from 46 countries took part in this year’s challenge.

The Arab Reading Challenge encourages students from grade one to 12 to read in the Arabic language, promoting the use of their mother tongue in their daily lives and highlighting the aesthetics of the rich language across science, literature and other areas of study.

