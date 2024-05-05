Dubai: RTA centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha to be upgraded into smart ones

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 12:10 PM Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 12:35 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres will operate on "a partial closure basis" as work begins to transform them into smart, hybrid hubs.

These two centres will continue to provide services throughout the development project as the authority ensures there will be no interruption, the RTA said.

Once the transformation is complete, the Umm Ramool and Al Barsha Customer Happiness Centres will be able to offer dual services accessible to customers via smart devices without human intervention. Service advisors, however, will still be present to offer support.

The project is slated for completion this September, the RTA said as it shared a preview of how the centres would look.

“The transformation is part of RTA’s strategy to automate services and tasks, and expand digital partnerships and innovation toward providing comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital services to customers," said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

It comes in line with the mission to "transform Dubai into the world's smartest city and the best city for living" and the government's drive to reduce the number of physical centres in the country.

"The overall objective is to deliver services that surpass customer expectations," Al Tayer said.

Three other centres were converted into smart hubs over the past couple of years.

Al Kifaf Centre went smart in November 2022, followed by Al Manara Customer Happiness Centre in March 2023, and Al Tawar Centre in May of the same year.

"The project is set to continue with the conversion of Deira Centre into a hybrid centre next year," Al Tayer said.

What to expect

The project will increase the digital adoption of RTA’s services, offering automated services 24/7.

The range of services available at the centres will also increase from 78 to 213.

The use of easy-to-navigate electronic platforms, such as interactive kiosks, will further enhance service accessibility and increase transaction volumes.

Moreover, the project will ensure more efficient and faster processing of transactions and enquiries compared to traditional methods.

It will also ease the collection and analysis of data, and help the RTA better understand the future needs and aspirations of customers while ensuring data protection and privacy using advanced data security technology.

