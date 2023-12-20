Dubai: 2 killed after speeding sports car falls off bridge near mall

The new head of cricket development at Punjab Kings said that this it also offers a glimpse into the intricate workings of the auction
Two people died in horrific car accident involving an over speeding sports car that fell from a bridge near Etihad Mall in Al Khawaneej, Dubai Police said on Wednesday.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the incident happened on Tuesday at 11.55pm. He did not identify the nationality of the deceased but said they were a man and a woman.
Al Mazrouei said: “The driver was over speeding. As the car approached the bridge's curve, it skidded collided with the curb, and the concrete barrier then fell from the bridge to the street below.”
"Due to the excessive speed, the car continued in the opposite direction on the lower street until it came to rest on the median strip, where it caught fire, resulting in the deaths of the driver and a woman accompanying him," he added.
Police and rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene while traffic patrols managed traffic flow, secured the accident site, and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles.
