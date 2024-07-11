Dubai: 16 synthetic drugs found by authorities last year

AFP Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:29 PM

Sixteen synthetic drugs were detected by Dubai Police through extensive experiments, research, and precise laboratory analyses done in the last year.

Synthetic drugs have similar properties to narcotics but have a slightly altered chemical structure which is often done to evade restrictions on such substances.

Major General Ahmed Thani Bin Ghalitha Al Muhairi, the Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, revealed that the department handled more than 58,344 examination requests in 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The announcement came at a press conference held by the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology on Thursday.

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Al Muhairi said that this number is not just from criminal activity but also from other cases reported to authorities. He added that all of these are not from Dubai, with "around 2 per cent [of cases] coming from other Emirates."

Senior officers in the General Department of Criminal Evidence also attended the conference to share their department's accomplishments.

Dr Mohammed Ali Al Marri, a leading expert in Dubai Police and an assistant professor of genetics, spoke on the establishment of the Centre for Genomic Research in Dubai Police and its success.

"Last year, we established the Centre for Genomic Research at the General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology. This institute was established based on the latest research in the field of crime. It is the first Arab organisation to apply genetic identification in the field of DNA," he said.

"The establishment of the Centre for Genomic Research within the General Institute of Criminology has been a game-changer in forensic investigation," said Dr Al Marri. "We are now able to study the complete genomic data of both human and non-human samples, which has greatly enhanced our ability to identify individuals and trace the origins of various biological materials."