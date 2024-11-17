15-year-old drowns while swimming off Dubai beach

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A 15-year-old Indian expat drowned after getting caught in strong water currents while swimming off the Al Mamzar beach. The boy, a student at a Dubai-based Indian school, was out on a fun evening on Friday with his siblings and parents when the mishap happened.

According to social workers who have information on the case, both the boy and his elder sister were caught in the currents. “The panicked family screamed for help and a Syrian swimmer nearby rushed to help them,” said Ibrahim Berike, a social worker and volunteer with Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre."

While his sister was rescued, the boy got caught in the water currents. His body was recovered later.

He further added that both the boy’s parents were standing on the shore watching the children when the incident happened. “Both the youngsters knew how to swim and were enjoying a leisurely dip in the water when suddenly they started to get pulled in,” he said. “The mother said that the boy disappeared within the blink of an eye, and she is still unsure of what exactly happened. It must have been a very strong undercurrent.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The family, hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, have been living in the UAE for several years. “He was the third of four siblings and was a sweet boy,” said a relative who did not wish to be identified. “He was very well-behaved and spoke to everyone very politely whenever we saw him at family gatherings. We are just praying to God to give the family the patience and strength to get through such a trying time.” The boy will be laid to rest in Dubai after paperwork and other formalities are taken care of, the relative added. ALSO READ: UAE: 2 residents suffer severe injuries in separate accidents, airlifted to nearby hospitals