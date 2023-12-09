UAE

Dubai: 13-year-old student dies after collapsing at home

He was studying at home when he suddenly fell unconscious, according to a social worker

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 5:02 PM

An Indian teenager died on Friday afternoon after being hospitalised for a medical complication, sending shockwaves across the community.

The 13-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home on Wednesday.

“He was studying at home when he suddenly collapsed,” said social worker Naseer Vatanappally, speaking to Khaleej Times.

“Upon rushing him to the hospital, doctors found that he had suffered from a brain haemorrhage. He was put on ventilator, but he didn’t recover.”

The Grade 8 student was a very active young boy, according to Naseer. “The family said that he used to play football and learnt karate,” he said. “He was very social and had a lot of friends in school. His family is distraught. I pray that they have the strength to get through this difficult time.”

He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. After formalities, the boy’s body will be flown to the family’s hometown in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

