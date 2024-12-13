'Never seen anything like it': 1,000 drones, fireworks light up skies for Dubai Shopping Festival

KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

A spectacular display of 1,000 drones illuminated the night sky above Bluewaters Island on Friday, December 13, marking the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The 15-minute performance, which began at 8pm, featured a stunning combination of drones, fireworks, and 'dancing' skydivers with flares streaming from their feet, creating an unforgettable experience for the audience.

As the countdown to the show began at 7:59 pm, the crowd, gathered along the waterfront, eagerly pulled out their phones to capture the moment. Children perched on their parents' shoulders to get a better view, while the sky lit up with awe-inspiring images. The drones formed a variety of stunning visuals, including the iconic DSF logo, a roller coaster, a ballerina in motion, and a cyclist, each drawing gasps of amazement from the crowd.

Kaltham Al Shamsi, assistant manager of Events Planning at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) revealed that almost a year of planning went into the spectacle. “It might look easy but we started planning this in December 2023,” she said. “There were times when we created an entire moodboard but it didn’t quite work out the way we thought so we had to go back and recreate it. So it is a very complex, lengthy procedure.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

'I've never seen anything like it'

For visitors like Russian tourist Svetlana, the experience was was nothing short of magical. “This was my first time seeing something like this and my mind was blown,” she exclaimed. “I've never seen anything like it. I am so glad I came here today."

Meanwhile, Filipino couple Carlo and Sharon Cuarto as well as their daughter Shanina had watched the show many times but still returned to watch it again. "I work in JLT so we often come here,” said Sharon. “No matter how many times we watch it, this drone show is absolutely amazing. My husband has shot the entire show on his phone even though we have seen it so many times.”

From L-R Carlo, Shanina and Sharon Cuarto after watching the DSF Drone show at the Bluewaters island

Among the most excited viewers were 4-year-old Aaryan and his 3-year-old friend Shivanshi. “The skydivers had fire coming out of their legs!” Aaryan said, grinning. “I loved it! And I said, 'D for Dubai!'” Aaryan, along with his parents Neha and Deep, and his aunt Priya, had come to enjoy the show.

Careful planning

Kaltham emphasised the careful planning that went into the event. “Even a single drone out of place can throw off the entire show,” she said. “We began trialing the display in November to get it right.”

This year, visitors and residents have a chance to get their own unique message up on the sky. However Kaltham added that it took the team 48 hours to plan that. “The last day to submit the message is Wednesday and it is shown on Saturday,” she said. “Even a simple message takes that long to get right.” The drone shows will continue twice daily through the end of DSF in January. This year’s show features two themes. From December 6 to 26, the first show celebrates DSF’s legacy, taking audiences on a journey through three decades of the festival. The second theme from December 27 to January 12 will showcase 2D and 3D drone formations of iconic landmarks. To close the festival, an encore performance with 150 pyro-drones will light up the sky on January 11, leaving audiences in awe one final time. ALSO READ: Dubai: Drones, fireworks and dancing skydivers to light up UAE sky in unique show tonight Look: Fireworks light up Riyadh sky as Saudis celebrate successful World Cup bid