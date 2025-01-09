Dubai: 10 new schools open as student enrolment grows by 6% in 2024-25

KT file photo

In order to cater to the needs of Dubai's rapidly expanding and diverse population, ten new private schools opened in the emirate during the 2024-25 academic year in keeping with Dubai’s Education Strategy E33. This was highlighted in a new report published by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The emirate targets establishing at least 100 new private schools by 2033.

According to the report, student enrolment increased by 6 per cent in the 2024-25 academic year, reaching a total of 387,441 students across 227 private schools.

Underlining that Dubai continues to be an attractive destination for families and educators alike, KHDA Director General Aisha Miran said: “The growth in student enrolment, including Emirati students, alongside the expansion of new schools, reflects the strength of the city’s education ecosystem.

“The E33 Strategy will continue to drive this sector forward by creating a diverse, inclusive environment where every student – regardless of background or ability – can access high-quality education and develop the skills they need to thrive in a globalised world."

Dubai’s private schools offer 17 different curricula. The UK curriculum remains the top choice, with more than one-third of students (37 per cent) enrolled, followed by the Indian curriculum (26 per cent), US curriculum (14 per cewn), International Baccalaureate (7%) and UK/IB hybrid curriculum (4 per cent) rounding up the top five curriculum choices.

The data also revealed that 33,210 Emirati students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools, with the US curriculum being the most popular choice among them, followed by the UK and IB curriculums. A key goal of the E33 Strategy is to empower Emirati students by providing access to world-class education, enhancing student well-being, and promoting a culture of lifelong learning.