Dragon dance, fan painting: 3-day UAE-China event to fill Abu Dhabi Corniche with colours, sounds of celebration

Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X
Commemorating 40 years of partnership between UAE and China, the 'Building Bridges for the Future: UAE-China' event will take place from November 1 to 3, on Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Visitors to the Corniche will experience traditional crafts from both nations, through hands-on activities like calligraphy, fan painting, and basket weaving.
A myriad of live performances will light up the area, showcasing the musical and martial traditions that have been passed down through generations.
Visitors can enjoy traditional Emirati Oud music and Tai Chi, and Kung Fu, with each display honouring the distinct cultural essence of its origin.
The celebration further extends to the culinary realm, where guests can savour authentic dishes that capture the heart of both cuisines, from Emirati staples like Harees Alfareej and Al Fanar to beloved Chinese classics such as Fat Aunts and Asian Wok dishes.
Artisan stalls situated along the Corniche will display handcrafted goods from Emirati and Chinese artists. A roaming Dragon Dance and Al-Ayyala performers will weave through the crowds, filling Abu Dhabi’s Corniche with the colours, sounds, and spirit of celebration, embodying the unity at the heart of the UAE-China partnership.
The event will also feature a 'First Steps' gallery showcasing how the two nations joined in friendship, a 'Path of Friendship' dune-inspired installation tracing shared past, and a 'Shared Horizon' interactive hall of wisdom connecting the past and the future.
Held in cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the event’s theme, Reflecting on The Past, Present, and Future, pays tribute to the deep-rooted ties, milestones, and collaborative spirit that have defined the UAE-China relationship since 1984.
The UAE currently maintains two diplomatic representative offices in China, in Beijing and Shanghai, and this strong bond has continued to develop over the past number of years, with President Sheikh Mohamed visiting China in June 2024.
To further strengthen cross-cultural communication and understanding, the Hundred Schools Project, which was initiated in 2019, has significantly enhanced Chinese language proficiency among Emirati students. Along with this, since its establishment in 1994, the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies in Beijing has graduated over 1,000 students, reinforcing a legacy of educational exchange.
The China Cultural Centre in the UAE engages local communities and creates opportunities for authentic dialogue and shared growth.
