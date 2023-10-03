Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Weight of bananas ordered last year was the equivalent of over 1,000 gorillas
An Indian expat based in Qatar won the grand prize of Dh15 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 256 held in Abu Dhabi.
Mujeeb Thekke Mattieri got lucky with his winning ticket number 098801 bought on September 27.
However, show hosts Richard and Bouchra failed to reach him over the phone. The organisers will continue to contact him.
Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million on November 3.
Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the daily electronic draw on the following day after their purchase, giving one lucky customer a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar every day.
Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
ALSO READ:
Weight of bananas ordered last year was the equivalent of over 1,000 gorillas
The Palestinian was battling an advanced stage of stomach cancer and associated complications
It is directly connected to Dubai Mall and its newly-opened Chinatown through an air-conditioned walkway
A considerable number of families and individuals had moved into more spacious houses with outdoor features during the pandemic
Tips often contribute to service workers' livelihood and their ability to support their families
The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, starting from Arada
Experts advise that residents should find a dark spot with a clear view of the relevant horizon to observe the phenomena
The 4.6 km-long Umm Suqeim street project will provide a direct connection between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road