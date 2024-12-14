Do UAE residents feel happier during winter? Experts explain how weather affects mood

File photo

While the western hemisphere often sees a rise in seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during the winter months due to reduced sunlight and colder weather, the UAE experiences a contrasting pattern.

In the UAE, winter is a time of heightened activity as the cooler temperatures provide a welcome relief from the intense summer heat. Residents and visitors take advantage of the pleasant weather to engage in outdoor activities, social gatherings, and events.

Resha Erheim, a mental health counsellor with Wise Mind Centre in Dubai, told Khaleej Times: “Sunlight is crucial for regulating the circadian rhythm- our internal clock that governs sleep, mood, and energy levels. Lack of sunlight disrupts this rhythm, leading to mood and energy imbalances in the West.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, this is not the case in the UAE, she adds. “In the UAE, the winter season is a much-anticipated time of year due to the pleasant drop in temperatures. After enduring months of extreme heat and humidity, residents finally experience cooler weather that allows them to enjoy outdoor activities comfortably, making it ideal for events, picnics, barbecues, desert camping, and water sports. Additionally, winter is when the UAE hosts numerous outdoor markets, festivals, and events, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.”

Resha Erheim

Dr Erheim explained that cooler weather is associated with improved mood and reduced stress levels. During summer, our social interactions and outdoor activities are limited, which can contribute to feelings of lethargy or irritability. Winter in the UAE provides a refreshing change, boosting mental clarity, creativity, and motivation.

“The cooler temperatures make it easier to engage in physical activities like jogging, cycling, hiking, or even walking outdoors. This helps residents maintain their fitness levels and overall physical health.”

That aside, the crisp air and serene weather can encourage mindfulness and relaxation, deepening one’s sense of gratitude for the environment. Cooler nights are conducive to better sleep, which rejuvenates the body and mind, making people feel more vibrant and alert during the day.

UAE resident Mir Murtaza Khurshid, co-founder and partner at marketing communications agency Duke+mir, enjoys winters especially because it allows people to unwind and tune down from their routine. “I love winters in the UAE because it helps me slow down, enjoy the outdoors, and make the most of the pleasant weather,” he said.

Mir Murtaza Khurshid

He further added that, unlike summer, winter weekends are packed with fun activities. Catching up with friends over a coffee outdoors, barbecuing in the desert, or taking a drive to quieter spots like Hatta, are some of his favourite to-dos during winter.

On the other hand, most countries in the West deal with a completely different scenario during winter. According to Dr Erheim, winter can impact mood due to shorter daylight hours, which reduce exposure to sunlight. This affects the brain’s production of serotonin and disrupts circadian rhythms, contributing to feelings of sadness or lethargy.

“Reduced sunlight and colder temperatures often lead to lower energy levels as the body conserves energy. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter linked to mood regulation, and lower levels are associated with symptoms of depression and fatigue. The lack of sunlight also affects melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep. Higher melatonin levels during darker months can make people feel tired and less energetic," she said.

Dr Erheim also added that people tend to suffer from Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), during winter. However, “SAD is less common in the UAE”, said Dr Erheim. This is due to the availability of abundant sunlight year-round. “UAE residents tend to suffer from SAD in summer due to extreme heat, limiting outdoor activities, and increasing isolation. Lack of natural light indoors can affect mood and energy like winter SAD”, said Dr Joseph Youssef, a specialist in internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. He also added that SAD is often treated with light therapy. Dr Joseph Youssef Dr Erheim also said that treatment options for SAD include light therapy, regular physical activity, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, spending time outdoors during daylight hours, and in some cases, counselling or antidepressant medication. Dr Erheim shares five ways to stay active during winter: Expose yourself to natural light by spending time outdoors during the day. Exercise regularly to boost endorphins and energy levels. Maintain a healthy diet rich in vitamins and nutrients. Establish a consistent sleep routine. Stay socially connected to improve mood and motivation. ALSO READ: UAE winter: Temperatures to dip below 12°C in coming weeks; rainy weekend ahead Soak yourself in year-end festivities