Diwali in Dubai: From Dh5,000 prize to gold coins, retailers roll out discounts and deals for festive season

UAE: More than usual rainfall this month, says NCM; residents can expect rains over next few months
More showers are expected throughout the week, with cloudy skies taking over for UAE residents
As the festival of lights nears and balconies glitz with Diwali's colourful charm, the city of Dubai has all the festive necessities in store its residents.
From jewellery to clothing items, sales are always a bonus while shopping during this time of the year.
With major discounts and a chance of winning rewards while shopping, here are some of the top spots in the city to get your Diwali goodies from.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dubai Jewellery Group is making sure its customers take prizes as well as pocket savings while buying sets of the precious yellow metal. Customers can avail a 50 per cent discount while shopping in Diwali jewellery selections.
Those who purchase any item from the half-priced diamond and pearl jewellery collections are eligible to receive a complimentary gold coin at participating outlets.
30 lucky winners get the chance of taking home a combined total of Dh150,000 in vouchers, with each winner receiving a voucher worth Dh5,000.
Damas' Diwali Promotion on the other hand is offering customers a raffle coupon to win a diamond jewellery set on purchases worth Dh500. Additionally, those who spend Dh10,000 on diamonds can get a bonus 1-gram 22k gold coin.
City Centre Al Shindagha has great Diwali offers in stores for shoppers. After spending up to Dh200 or more, customers can enter a draw for two Air Arabia tickets and get bonus SHARE points.
City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif are giving shoppers a chance to win a gold coin every day by shopping for Dh300 or more.
In a similar move, Dubai Festival City Mall, is giving shoppers who spend Dh300 or more the chance of being one of the two lucky winners to take home 100 grams of gold.
For residents looking to celebrate Diwali outside their home, these spots in the city are good options to consider.
Online shoppers can look forward to a limited-time Diwali store on the Amazon app and website until 12 November, featuring a wide range of Diwali selections across clothing, beauty, home decor, grocery and more.
Homebox stores across the city are offering 30 per cent off on all Diwali necessities from 10am to 10pm until 14 November.
Arrow branches are having Diwali deals from 10am to 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 11pm Friday to Saturday, until the festival ends on November 16.
ALSO READ:
More showers are expected throughout the week, with cloudy skies taking over for UAE residents
Bookings are set to reach 100 per cent around middle of the next month, say industry executives
Since its launch in 2009, the initiative has successfully completed 27 renovation projects
Health insurance rates have been steadily increasing since the pandemic by 15 per cent to 20 per cent every year due to medical inflation
The two leaders emphasised on safeguarding civilians lives in line with international humanitarian law
The initiative reflects the UAE's historic stance of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people
Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in most parts of the country
FNC speaker Saqr Ghobash also reaffirms the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian people during a new session of the council today