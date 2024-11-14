Diwali celebrations in Dubai continue with grand event on November 16

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: KT file

The UAE is joining the Indian community’s celebration of the Festival of Lights ‘Diwali’ with a grand event at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Saturday, 16 November.

Organised by 'Emirates Love India,' with support from the UAE Government Media Office and the participation of Dubai Police, the upcoming Diwali celebration showcases the harmony and diversity of Indian folklore, culture, and art.

This event, reflecting the close historical ties between the UAE and India, features a variety of activities highlighting India's rich heritage and the Indian community's contributions to the UAE's sustainable development.

The Diwali celebration in Zabeel Park, anticipated to attract 40,000 people, will showcase the diversity of Indian culture through a vibrant array of cultural, artistic, musical, and folkloric activities, including a special segment honouring the outstanding achievements of Indians in the UAE.

This event not only highlights the UAE's success in fostering a peaceful and harmonious multicultural society but also underscores its commitment to global partnerships and cross-cultural understanding. By actively participating in the celebrations of its diverse international communities, the UAE reinforces its global standing as a champion of tolerance and coexistence.

Long-standing bilateral relations

The UAE-India ties are rooted in a long history of close collaboration, exemplified by the bilateral cultural agreement signed during the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's historical visit to India in January 1975.