'Didn't sleep for a month': How UAE chef went from cooking at 11 to winning Michelin award

Faisal Al Harmoodi prepared his first dish when he was 11.

Dictated the recipe by his mother who was unwell at the time and using a wheelchair for mobility, the young boy cooked the household’s daily meals from Machboos to Margoog to Biryani.

In no time, the teenage boy became passionate about nothing else and informed his family that he would pursue a career in cooking.

“My family refused, it was considered against our traditions to become a chef,” said Al Harmoodi, now 37, and owner of the newly awarded Michelin star Ryba.

“I had to study a traditional major at the Higher College of Technology (HCT) to obey the family.”

It took him more than five years to finish logistics management engineering and finally chase his culinary dreams. After graduating, he joined a cooking school in Dubai, and a few months later, started a home catering business, became a renowned blogger and eventually the owner of Lets and Oosh café, and the fusion seafood restaurant in the heart of Souq Al Mina – Ryba.

“Ryba means fish in Russian – it’s a unqiue word and indicate the unique theme of my cuisine.”

Al Harmoodi is famous for infusing the local catch he acquires from the port nearby with international recipes.

Seven of his friends who travelled from across the emirates to accompany him on his big day, could not wait to hit Ryba for lobster Biryani.

“The after party is in Ryba,” announced Mohammed Al Falasi, who drove from Dubai for the event.

“We are all food bloggers and became friends through Instagram; we were keen on coming today to show the Emirati support for Faisal,” said the 32-year-old.

“We were delighted to see many other Emirati and Arabic restaurants being awarded today,” he added.