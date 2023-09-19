Dh800 fine, 4 black points: UAE police issue reminder warning against mobile use while driving

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 6:17 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a reminder warning motorists that using a mobile phone while driving will incur a heavy penalty and black points.

The authority said that motorists will face a fine of Dh800 and four black points for using a phone while driving.

Article 32 of the Traffic Law stipulates Paragraph A: Being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle using a phone, and Paragraph B: Being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle in any way, carries a fine of Dh800 and four traffic points, Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said.

The Traffic Sector at the Ministry of Interior and the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command launched an traffic awareness campaign under the slogan 'Driving without a phone.'

It aims to educate the community and road users about the necessity of adhering to traffic laws and not being distracted by anything other than the road, such as being distracted by the mobile phone and its applications while driving, in order to avoid the occurrence of fatal traffic accidents, and to preserve the safety of lives and property.

Colonel Al Bahar stressed the importance of avoiding everything that might distract the driver from the road and lead to negligence and lack of attention, such as talking on the phone or writing text messages while driving.

He pointed out that the greater the driver’s degree of concentration while driving, the greater his ability to avoid dangers and avoid accidents that might occur.

Colonel Al Bahar said that motorists who use a phone while behind the wheel are not just putting their lives but also of the others at risk.

ALSO READ: