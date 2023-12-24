Dh50,000 fine, suspended licence: 3 reckless drivers seen cleaning skid marks on roads

Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
Three people have been found guilty of reckless driving by the Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanour Court. They have been fined Dh50,000 each, with their driving licences suspended for three months and their vehicles confiscated.
Thek convicts have also been assigned community service. A photo shared by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department shows the convicts cleaning what look like skid marks on the road.
The defendants were found guilty of compromising the lives of other road users, showboating on a public road in a dangerous manner, causing damage to public property, and breaking traffic laws by driving their cars loudly and without number plates.
The authority said that these details were brought to light when videos of their reckless driving went viral on social media.
Authorities took matters into their hands after viewing the video and referred the defendants to Public Prosecution. After they were brought to court, evidence was established and charges were filed against the three perpetrators.
