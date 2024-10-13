Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

Dh400 fine: Dubai Police penalise 37 for jaywalking in Naif since January 2024

Eight people were killed and 339 injured in run-over accidents last year as people crossed the roads from undesignated places

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM

Pedestrians have been cautioned about the risks of jaywalking, as crossing from undesignated areas is a significant contributor to traffic accidents.

Since the beginning of the year, Naif Police Station has issued fines to 37 pedestrians for crossing dangerously and ignoring traffic signals, endangering themselves and others. Violations of pedestrian traffic signals or crossing at unauthorised areas result in a fine of Dh400, as per Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law.

The Dubai Police highlighted multiple times how jaywalking can have fatal consequences. Eight people were killed and 339 injured in run-over accidents last year as people crossed the roads from undesignated places. Nearly 44,000 pedestrians were fined for jaywalking in 2023.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, has strongly warned pedestrians about breaking the traffic rules. He emphasised the importance of adhering to crossing guidelines and ensuring that the road is clear before crossing.

He urged pedestrians to follow crossing guidelines and ensure the road is clear of vehicles. He also called on motorists to stay alert to pedestrian movements and adhere to speed limits, emphasising that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and drivers.

Earlier this year, a driver and two jaywalkers were fined after an accident in Dubai injured the pedestrians. The Dubai Traffic Court convicted the Arab driver for failing to adhere to traffic rules, while the Asian pedestrians were penalised for crossing from an undesignated area. The driver was fined Dh2,000, and the pedestrians Dh400 each.

Failure to give pedestrians priority at designated crossings is punishable with a Dh500 fine and six black points.

