E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dh3,000 fine in UAE: Several trucks impounded for illegally transporting sand

The violators were caught as authorities step up its monitoring of the public's compliance with regulations

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Instagram / Ajman Municipality
Photo: Instagram / Ajman Municipality

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 1:54 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 10:31 PM

Trucks from several companies were penalised in Ajman for transporting sand without a permit.

These heavy vehicles were seized and impounded, and hefty fines were imposed, the Ajman Municipality said on Saturday.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The unauthorised transport of sand is an offence punishable by a fine of at least Dh3,000, along with vehicle impoundment.


The violators were caught as the emirates's authorities ramp up inspections and monitoring of public compliance with regulations.

Last week, the Ajman Police urged motorists to maintain lane discipline, reminding them of the Dh1,000 fine and four-black-point penalty for illegal swerving

Authorities also reminded drivers to use indicators when changing lanes, follow safety guidelines when driving in the rain, avoid distracted driving, and not exceed the specified speed limits.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE