Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 2:08 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 3:16 PM

Emirates Draw's announcement of its Dh200-million jackpot for New Year's Eve has got people dreaming up all possibilities: 'Could this be the life-changing opportunity I've been waiting for?'

All the expats who became millionaires overnight can prove that impossible is nothing. But, to have that chance of getting Dh200 million richer, you'll have to get that ticket and enter the draw.

Take note that you can join only until 8.30pm on December 31. Here's a guide:

Which draw should you join?

Emirates Draw runs three types of raffle draws: Fast5, Mega7, Easy6. The Dh200-million prize — the biggest in the UAE — can be won in the Mega7 draw.

How it works

Under the Mega7 draw, you'll have to choose 7 numbers from 1 to 37.

Match 3 out of 7 numbers and you'll get instant prize of Dh7, while getting 4 numbers earns you Dh50. A prize of Dh1,000 is in store for those who get 5 numbers.

For those who manage to match 6 out of 7 numbers, there is a shared prize pool of Dh250,000 to be claimed.

The ultimate reward awaits those who match 7 out of 7 numbers — the Dh200-million prize that will be split among them.

How to join

Buy a pencil for Dh50 and each pencil you purchase corresponds to one ticket to the draw.

Go to the Emirates Draw website or open the app and log in. If you're a new user, you'll have to create an account.

Once logged in, you can select the number of pencils you would like to purchase. Each pencil purchased adds an extra ticket to your entry.

Then, choose any 7 numbers from 1 to 37 for every ticket. You may also use the ‘randomiser’ to have the system select numbers for you.

After confirming your numbers, click on the ‘heart’ icon at the top of the ticket to add it to your favorites for future draws.

Next, select the type of draw you want to enter; you can choose to enter the same week’s draw or opt for a maximum of 5 upcoming draws.

Pay for the ticket.

Once the payment is made, you will receive an e-mail confirming your entry into the draw.

How to pay

For ticket payments, you may use any debit/credit card, Bounz points, or your Emirates Draw wallet balance.

Who can participate

Anyone above 18 years old can purchase the Emirates Draw Mega7 ticket from anywhere in the world.

How winners will be announced

Tune in to the live draw on December 31 at 9pm on the Emirates Draw website, YouTube channel, Instagram, and Facebook page.

Winners will be revealed shortly after 9pm, just before 2024 steps in.

What are the odds of hitting the jackpot

Paul Chader, head of commercial at Emirates Draw, the Mega7 grand prize is "at least 25 times more attainable" compared to well-known industry benchmarks.

“Even the mere match of 3 numbers out of 37 with 7 different selections is a very achievable target and will win you some of your money back,” he said.

How to claim the Dh200-million prize, just in case

The winners have the option to get their prizes in lump sum or receive them in instalments. In the earlier editions of the draw, some opted for a lump-sum payout while others selected monthly disbursements.

Other prizes

During the New Year grand draw, 15 participants can bag Dh10,000 each. Winners will be chosen randomly through raffle IDs.