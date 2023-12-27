Dubai: Hatta Honey Festival to feature variety of products from beekeepers, fun activities and games
Aimed at supporting the beekeeping industry in Dubai and the UAE, the festival, running until December 31, will feature around 60 Emirati beekeepers
Emirates Draw's announcement of its Dh200-million jackpot for New Year's Eve has got people dreaming up all possibilities: 'Could this be the life-changing opportunity I've been waiting for?'
All the expats who became millionaires overnight can prove that impossible is nothing. But, to have that chance of getting Dh200 million richer, you'll have to get that ticket and enter the draw.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Take note that you can join only until 8.30pm on December 31. Here's a guide:
Emirates Draw runs three types of raffle draws: Fast5, Mega7, Easy6. The Dh200-million prize — the biggest in the UAE — can be won in the Mega7 draw.
Under the Mega7 draw, you'll have to choose 7 numbers from 1 to 37.
Match 3 out of 7 numbers and you'll get instant prize of Dh7, while getting 4 numbers earns you Dh50. A prize of Dh1,000 is in store for those who get 5 numbers.
For those who manage to match 6 out of 7 numbers, there is a shared prize pool of Dh250,000 to be claimed.
The ultimate reward awaits those who match 7 out of 7 numbers — the Dh200-million prize that will be split among them.
Buy a pencil for Dh50 and each pencil you purchase corresponds to one ticket to the draw.
For ticket payments, you may use any debit/credit card, Bounz points, or your Emirates Draw wallet balance.
Anyone above 18 years old can purchase the Emirates Draw Mega7 ticket from anywhere in the world.
Tune in to the live draw on December 31 at 9pm on the Emirates Draw website, YouTube channel, Instagram, and Facebook page.
Winners will be revealed shortly after 9pm, just before 2024 steps in.
Paul Chader, head of commercial at Emirates Draw, the Mega7 grand prize is "at least 25 times more attainable" compared to well-known industry benchmarks.
“Even the mere match of 3 numbers out of 37 with 7 different selections is a very achievable target and will win you some of your money back,” he said.
The winners have the option to get their prizes in lump sum or receive them in instalments. In the earlier editions of the draw, some opted for a lump-sum payout while others selected monthly disbursements.
During the New Year grand draw, 15 participants can bag Dh10,000 each. Winners will be chosen randomly through raffle IDs.
Aimed at supporting the beekeeping industry in Dubai and the UAE, the festival, running until December 31, will feature around 60 Emirati beekeepers
Those who encounter such scams are urged to contact Mofa's emergency hotline
One was 58 years old and the other 63, according to MoHAP
Rather than worrying about each other, they were able to heal together
This is a limited-time offer: Here's how to win, when the draw will take place
Authorities ensure that regulations are strictly followed during the peak season
Motorists are advised to be careful while driving
The funeral prayer will be held today after Zuhr in the emirate's Al Ras area