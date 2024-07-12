Dh1 coins, batteries: UAE doctors raise concern over children swallowing small objects

Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

Doctors in the UAE are expressing concern over the rising number of cases of children unwittingly ingesting coins, batteries, and other objects.

Ingesting these objects could lead to serious health complications and in more serious cases could be fatal, doctors said.

The doctors underscore the challenges as well as the swift medical responses required in such emergencies.

Emergency endoscopy

Recently, a seven-year-old Sudanese girl was rushed to Thumbay University Hospital’s emergency department after accidentally swallowing three 1 dirham coins. While the child didn't show any signs of discomfort after ingesting the coins, her parents rushed her to the hospital due to concerns about potential complications.

Upon examination, an X-ray revealed that one coin was lodged in the child's oesophagus while the other two had progressed into her abdomen, prompting the doctors to perform an emergency endoscopy.

The doctors advised the parents to have the child fast for six hours to minimise the risks and complications during surgery. The doctors used specialised removal tools like basket forceps to minimise the risk of complications associated with prolonged presence of foreign objects inside the body.

After the surgery, the patient underwent a two-hour observation period to monitor for any signs of mucosal injury or other complications. Fortunately, no mucosal damage was detected, so the child was discharged. The doctors advised the parents to gradually introduce a soft food diet after an additional 6-hour rest period.

Last week, the emergency department of Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi received an 8-year-old child who had swallowed a lithium battery. Luckily, the battery did not block the child's airway.

The gastroenterologists observed the battery being lodged in the esophagus, prompting them to perform an endoscopic procedure.

Doctors' insights, recommendations

Doctors across hospitals in the UAE urge parents and caretakers to be vigilant and to look out for their children's safety.