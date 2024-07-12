Dh1 coins, batteries: UAE doctors raise concern over children swallowing small objects

A Centre for Genomic Research was also established, becoming the first Arab organisation to apply genetic identification in the field of DNA
Doctors in the UAE are expressing concern over the rising number of cases of children unwittingly ingesting coins, batteries, and other objects.
Ingesting these objects could lead to serious health complications and in more serious cases could be fatal, doctors said.
The doctors underscore the challenges as well as the swift medical responses required in such emergencies.
Recently, a seven-year-old Sudanese girl was rushed to Thumbay University Hospital’s emergency department after accidentally swallowing three 1 dirham coins. While the child didn't show any signs of discomfort after ingesting the coins, her parents rushed her to the hospital due to concerns about potential complications.
Upon examination, an X-ray revealed that one coin was lodged in the child's oesophagus while the other two had progressed into her abdomen, prompting the doctors to perform an emergency endoscopy.
The doctors advised the parents to have the child fast for six hours to minimise the risks and complications during surgery. The doctors used specialised removal tools like basket forceps to minimise the risk of complications associated with prolonged presence of foreign objects inside the body.
After the surgery, the patient underwent a two-hour observation period to monitor for any signs of mucosal injury or other complications. Fortunately, no mucosal damage was detected, so the child was discharged. The doctors advised the parents to gradually introduce a soft food diet after an additional 6-hour rest period.
Last week, the emergency department of Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi received an 8-year-old child who had swallowed a lithium battery. Luckily, the battery did not block the child's airway.
The gastroenterologists observed the battery being lodged in the esophagus, prompting them to perform an endoscopic procedure.
Doctors across hospitals in the UAE urge parents and caretakers to be vigilant and to look out for their children's safety.
Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Nabil Abdaziz Elshobary, specialist head and clinical lecturer at the Center of Gastroenterology at Thumbay University Hospital, said that children swallowing foreign objects could lead to life-threatening complications. “Ingesting foreign objects like small toys, batteries, coins, needles, pins, hair elastics, and even food items such as fish or chicken bones can lead to severe complications when these items enter the intestines. This can cause intestinal blockage, with symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, and vomiting, which could worsen to bowel damage or tears if not treated promptly,” said Dr Elshobary.
“Sharp objects like pins, fish bones, or needles can puncture the intestinal walls, leading to peritonitis and would require urgent surgery. Infections may also develop from bacteria entering the abdominal cavity, necessitating strong antibiotics and drainage. Therefore, seeking medical advice immediately upon suspicion of ingesting foreign objects is crucial, regardless of whether symptoms are present right away or not,” added Dr. Elshobary.
The seriousness depends on whether the foreign body has entered the airway or the stomach. “If it has entered the airway, this is an emergency because it might block the airway,” said Dr Magdi Mohamed, immediate response doctor, HOD, and consultant in emergency medicine at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
According to the doctors, the procedure is different if the foreign body has been swallowed and is in the stomach. “The severity depends on the type of foreign body and its location. Foreign bodies containing chemical materials like lithium batteries are dangerous and need urgent removal,” said Dr. Mohamed.
“Metal objects like coins, if large, might not pass through the stomach and need to be removed endoscopically. Sharp objects like hairpins also need to be removed if they are in the oesophagus or stomach. However, if the object is blunt and small, it may pass through the digestive system in a week,” said Dr. Mohamed.
Doctors said that if a child has swallowed a foreign object and is not crying or speaking, a CPR should be performed. “If the child is crying or coughing, do not perform CPR. Instead, use the abdominal thrust manoeuvrer to remove the foreign body from the airway. For infants, use chest thrusts combined with back slaps,” added Dr. Mohamed.
