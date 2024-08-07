Deep sea diver, marathon runner: Emirati woman on crutches lives life to the fullest

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:22 AM

[Editor's Note: This is the first of a 4-part weekly series ahead of Emirati Women’s Day.]

Disability will not become a hurdle in her life, Amal Ahmad decided; taking part in marathons, exploring what lies beneath the waters of the UAE, nothing stops the Dubai-based citizen.

For this person of determination, giving up is not an option. “I feel that no one is physically disabled, it’s the mental disability that stops you from living your life,” said Amal.

Amal is not just an athlete or a diver, she is a voice-over artist, a social media personality, a teacher, a model, a motivational speaker, a driver, a padel player, a tennis player – an individual with many feathers in her cap.

In 2007, soon after her graduation in media studies from Sharjah University, Amal met with an accident that caused significant damage to the lower part of her body.

During surgery, a nerve was damaged, leaving her paralysed below her abdomen. For more than a year, Amal was in the hospital for treatment.

For almost nine years after the accident, Amal struggled to accept her disability. “I was breathing, but I was not alive. Life was not interesting at all. I went to the office, and returned home to rest – that was the routine. I was not motivated nor ambitious,” she recalled.

Until now, Amal has undergone 18 surgeries, and has multiple metal plates in her body. “I have realised that I have to live like this, and miracles are in the hands of Allah almighty,” said Amal.

Currently working in the government sector in the aviation field, Amal always dreamt of being a TV personality. “However now they require a 'perfect' person with no disability.” Despite this setback, she has found success as a social media influencer, though her dream of being a TV personality remains unfulfilled.

Wheelchair-bound until 2017, Amal’s life took a transformative turn when a friend encouraged her to visit countries where people truly suffered. “My friend told me to go talk to them, see them. He kept asking me how would you accept your life, love yourself, and be grateful if you don’t compare your life with the less privileged?” said Amal.

In 2017, Amal traveled to Zanzibar, marking a turning point in her life. Using a wheelchair and walking with crutches, she started engaging in community service. “I was shocked to see how people are alive in extreme poverty. Soon after serving in African countries, I went to Sri Lanka to help poor children,” said Amal. “After my trips, I went from having zero ambition to being fully motivated to help less privileged people,” she said.

Amal’s social media journey started with posting her social work, highlighting people and places that need attention, such as photos of building schools in Zanzibar and other parts of the world.

Her humanitarian work gained her immense following, leading to numerous collaboration offers. “I collaborated with many reputed brands worldwide, from Dubai tourism, retail outlets and malls, automobiles, and jewellery,” she said.

Through her experiences, Amal learned that she could achieve anything once she overcame the mental barriers imposed by her disability.

“One cannot move on if you cannot accept your disability,” she said adding that her family became her complete support system.