Date yourself: 7 things you can do in UAE to celebrate singles' day

File photo

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 10:04 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 10:05 PM

"I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand," Miley Cyrus said iconically in her recent hit 'Flowers'. This latest pop song is one among the several popular hits that celebrate singlehood.

So, if you were also not spared by the breakup season of 2023, join other people around the world to celebrate 'Singles' Day' on November 11, or 'Double 11'.

On the eve of Single's Day, we have put together a list of things you can do to 'treat yo' self'.

1. Shopping spree

Lucky for all the single people, this unofficial holiday comes with several sales. Especially, online. So, put on a face mask, light a candle and pull out your credit card.

2. Self-care

Speaking of face masks – you can even utilise the day to invest in yourself. Maybe even start working on that project you've always been thinking about!

Or, you can try a different approach and unwind by curling up on the couch with some of your favourite snacks and watch your favourite flick.

3. Date yourself

Feeling lonely? Take yourself out on a date!

Wear your best clothes and head out to one of the several Instagram-worthy spots around town! Grab a bite or a coffee and have a blast with yourself.

4. Take a class

If you feel like doing something more productive, you can take a painting, pottery or even a cooking class and unleash the inner creative within you.

You could even hit the gym and take a fitness class!

5. Head to the movies

From Bollywood's biggest franchise film 'Tiger 3' to Leonardo Di Caprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', there are several films hitting the theatres this weekend.

6. Get away

Leave the hustle and grind behind for a weekend and explore the stunning valleys, beaches and picturesque hills in the UAE.

If you're looking to truly get away, you can head to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan or even Turkey – these stunning locations are a short flight away and are relatively affordable.

7. Concert

Nothing better than a concert to enjoy your singledom! There are some shows in town this weekend, make sure to check out the Dubai Opera or The Agenda for any shows!

If that doesn't cut it, you could even go and grab dinner at a restaurant with live music!

ALSO READ: