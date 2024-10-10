Watch: UAE officials raid farm, seize over 7,000kg of tobacco worth Dh12 million

UAE authorities raided a farm in Ras Al Khaimah and confiscated approximately 7,195kg of tax-evaded tobacco and tobacco products, which had an estimated market value of Dh12 million.

After thorough monitoring and tracking of the offenders, the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), seized the illegal goods. The authorities launched several joint campaigns that led to the discovery of unlicensed tobacco products in various farms in the southern areas of Ras Al Khaimah.

Necessary legal measures were taken against the violators. The FTA has confiscated all contraband materials, and the offenders have been referred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings. Additionally, the DED has imposed fines on all individuals involved in conducting illegal activities.

During the investigation, the farm workers admitted to conducting the illegal trade for several months without the required licences from relevant authorities.

Further search uncovered that the involved parties were mixing expired tobacco materials with various colours and dyes. This is a violation of the Consumer Protection Law prohibiting tobacco trading in any form or under any name.