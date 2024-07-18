E-Paper
UAE: Two arrested for hiding over 10kg drugs in Umm Al Quwain desert

Based on the tip-off from Dubai Police, a joint team was formed to conduct a search and investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:40 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:47 PM

In a crackdown against narcotics, law enforcement authorities arrested two individuals involved in a major drug trafficking operation in Umm Al Quwain. The suspects had buried the illegal substances exceeding 10 kilograms in a remote desert area.

Based on the tip-off from the Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, two individuals were suspected of smuggling narcotics and hiding them in a desert area under the jurisdiction of the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A joint team was formed to conduct a search and investigation in cooperation with the General Directorate of Drugs Control of the Ministry of Interior. After a thorough investigation, the suspects were identified.


The operation led to the arrest of those involved and the seizure of narcotics. The arrested individuals were later referred to the competent authorities for necessary legal actions against them.

Authorities have urged members of the community to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking to the authorities. People can use the Muqadid service (80044) or email mukafeh@moi.gov to provide valuable information that can assist law enforcement in identifying and apprehending those involved in drug trafficking.

Jamal Saeed Al Katby, head of the anti-narcotics department under the General Command of the Police of Umm Al Quwain, confirmed that drug enforcers are on high alert and capable of confronting drug dealers in the region.

