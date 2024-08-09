UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

Mission has warned that law enforcement authorities in the Emirates will take action against individuals who get drunk, display disorderly behaviour, or verbally abuse
More than 100 individuals, believed to be part of a syndicate, are set to stand trial in Abu Dhabi for "crimes that threaten the state's security, public order, and peace", authorities announced on Friday.
After conducting investigations for seven months, the UAE's Public Prosecution found that these defendants were involved in forming and running a criminal gang called 'Bahloul'.
Armed with illegal weapons and tools, this Bahloul gang terrorised their victims to extort money, the probe revealed. They distributed the illicit funds among themselves and concealed their source through money laundering tactics.
They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms, the authorities said.
The gang has been referred for trial to the State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court.
The Public Prosecution has zero tolerance for anyone who commits a crime or terrorises people in the country, said the UAE attorney-general, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi.
Law enforcement authorities perform their duties with utmost vigilance and in accordance with legal procedures to maintain the state's security and ensure the safety of its residents, Al Shamsi added.
The attorney-general urged all citizens and residents to report any crimes they encounter in their communities and help the authorities keep the country safe.
