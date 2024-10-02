E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Traveller caught with 8.7kg drugs at Sharjah airport

Officials discovered the packages contained 10,934 narcotic tablets

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Sharjah Customs/Instagram
Photo: Sharjah Customs/Instagram

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 2:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:10 PM

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority on Wednesday announced that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.716kg of narcotics at Sharjah International Airport.

Customs officers at Sharjah Airport Customs Centre became suspicious of cardboard packages belonging to a passenger, and upon closer inspection, they discovered the packages contained 10,934 narcotic tablets, with a total weight of 8.716kg, hidden inside lighting equipment.


A case was filed, and the seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities for legal action.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority commended the inspection officers and staff at the customs centre for their vigilance, heightened security awareness, and firm stance against smugglers and those attempting to bring prohibited materials through Sharjah’s customs ports.

The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy towards the recreational use of drugs, strictly enforced by the law* on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. The law criminalises the production, import, export, transport, purchase, sale, possession, and storage of narcotic and psychotropic substances unless conducted as part of supervised and regulated medical or scientific activities in compliance with applicable laws.

It's essential to be aware of local medication laws when travelling to the UAE, as non-compliance can lead to serious consequences. Travellers must carry prescriptions for their medicines and verify whether their medications are controlled.

Read here a step-by-step guide on how residents and visitors can bring controlled medicines into the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE