UAE: Selling items online? Police warn of fake bank receipts from bogus buyers

Found a buyer for a car or a bag you're selling online? Beware of fraudsters who send fake bank receipts, the police said.
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday alerted residents to a scam that target online sellers. These bogus buyers would usually send 'receipts', saying they have already sent the money — but it turns out no payment has been made.
Explaining the modus operandi, Col Muslim Muhammad Al Amari, director of the Criminal Security Sector, said the fraud starts once a scammer finds an unsuspecting victim who has put an item up for sale online, usually on social media.
"After agreeing on terms for the transaction, the 'buyer' send fake bank receipts, which state that the transfer process would take several days. Using this supposed 'proof' of purchase, the scammer would then ask to receive the items," Col Al Amari.
Those who fall for the scam end up handing over the items to the bogus buyer — and later finding out that the receipt was fake and no money was sent.
Col Al Amari urged sellers not to give the items until they receive the money. "Do not take any action until the payment has been credited."
Those who encounter such scams are also advised to immediately report them to the police. Those in Abu Dhabi may contact the police on the toll-free hotline 8002626 (AMAN2626) or by SMS (2828) or by sending an e-mail to aman@adpolice.gov ae. Complainants may also use the police's official app.
