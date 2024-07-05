UAE: Police warn of fake text messages from shipping companies

The mammal became endangered while facing threats including illegal hunting, entrapments, accidental capture in fishing nets and habitat loss
Authorities in Ajman have warned residents of fraudulent shipping companies asking to update your personal information and pay fees.
Ajman Police said that firms impersonating as shipping companies, have been sending out text messages stating that there are stuck shipments and one needs to update their personal information and pay a fee to get it released.
"Do not respond to text messages impersonating shipping companies, stating that there are stuck shipments and asking you to update your data and pay fees. Do not respond to data update messages and avoid falling into the trap of fraud," Ajman Police said in a social media post on X.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Numerous residents keep receiving text messages from firms claiming to be shipping companies and asking them to update their personal information by clicking on a link.
Fraudsters have devised innovative ways to scam people with the latest being vishing (voice phishing) where they impersonate the police, the Ministry of Interior, or your bank and trick residents into revealing sensitive and personal information by asking them to authorise UAE Pass requests.
Recently, Abu Dhabi Police also warned residents of fraudulent calls and links to counterfeit websites circulating on social media, exploiting events, activities, and occasions to lure the public with fake services, offers, and benefits.
ALSO READ:
The mammal became endangered while facing threats including illegal hunting, entrapments, accidental capture in fishing nets and habitat loss
These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
With the onset of the holidays, parents are struggling to limit their children's use of digital devices
The project is part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033
The advanced cooling technology does not only ensure the wellbeing of the cows, but also guarantees optimal milk production
More than 300,000 visitors could be seen sipping the traditional qahwa, applying henna and participating in many other activities at Manezh Square
They will also be authorised to sign agreements with employers and accept voluntary subscriptions, in accordance with standards and obligations
The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history