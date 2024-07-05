UAE: Police warn of fake text messages from shipping companies

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM

Authorities in Ajman have warned residents of fraudulent shipping companies asking to update your personal information and pay fees.

Ajman Police said that firms impersonating as shipping companies, have been sending out text messages stating that there are stuck shipments and one needs to update their personal information and pay a fee to get it released.

"Do not respond to text messages impersonating shipping companies, stating that there are stuck shipments and asking you to update your data and pay fees. Do not respond to data update messages and avoid falling into the trap of fraud," Ajman Police said in a social media post on X.

Numerous residents keep receiving text messages from firms claiming to be shipping companies and asking them to update their personal information by clicking on a link.

Fraudsters have devised innovative ways to scam people with the latest being vishing (voice phishing) where they impersonate the police, the Ministry of Interior, or your bank and trick residents into revealing sensitive and personal information by asking them to authorise UAE Pass requests.